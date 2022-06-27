Sven Botman has now landed on Tyneside as he heads to undergo a medical with Newcastle United, according to Sky Sports News.

Botman is rapidly closing in on becoming the latest member of the new era at St James’ Park after Newcastle agreed a fee with Lille for his services.

They also convinced Botman to pick them over Italian champions AC Milan and thrashed out personal terms on a contract with his representatives.

Botman has now flown into Newcastle and the club will put him through his medical paces this afternoon.

As long as he comes through the medical checks without an issue, Botman will then put pen to paper to a contract at Newcastle.

There have been conflicting claims over how much Newcastle are paying for Botman.

It has been suggested in France that when bonus payments are taken into consideration the total fee will be in excess of €40m.

Newcastle, who signed Nick Pope last week, claim to be working with a limited transfer budget, but still have further additions they want to make this summer.