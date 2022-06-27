Tottenham Hotspur are putting together a deal to sign both Richarlison and Anthony Gordon from Everton, according to journalist Alan Myers.

Everton are expected to make a substantial sale this summer and Brazil international Richarlison wants to move on following a season of struggling against relegation at Goodison Park.

Tottenham are keen on Richarlison and are prioritising him over Leeds United’s Raphinha.

Spurs though want a double raid on Everton and are working on a deal to sign both Richarlison and Gordon.

They rate young winger Gordon and Spurs boss Antonio Conte wants both Toffees players adding to his ranks in the ongoing transfer window.

It remains to be seen whether Everton will be willing to let Gordon go, but they are open to selling Richarlison.

Everton are interested in Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks, who is surplus to requirements in north London.

All eyes will be on whether Winks is part of the package that Tottenham offer Everton for Gordon and Richarlison.