West Brom should be able to wrap up the signing of Tom Lawrence within the next two days, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Baggies boss Steve Bruce is picking up the side’s pace in the transfer window and has already snapped up Jon Swift and Jed Wallace.

He is now closing in on Lawrence, who is leaving troubled Derby County, as he looks to strengthen the Baggies squad.

West Brom are making solid progress in the swoop and should be able to finalise his arrival in the next two days.

Lawrence has interest from other clubs, but is keen to make the move to the Hawthorns.

The attacker made 38 appearances in the Championship for Derby over the course of last season, scoring eleven goals and providing five assists to his team-mates.

A switch to West Brom will keep Lawrence in the Championship, where he has made over 250 appearances.

Lawrence, 28, is just 15 appearances short of the 200 mark for Derby, but will not reach it as his future lies at West Brom.