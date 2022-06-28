Red Bull Salzburg have excused Mohamed Camara from their pre-season camp to resolve his future, amid interest from Leeds United, according to the Daily Express.

Leeds are looking for a midfield reinforcement after agreeing to sell Kalvin Phillips to champions Manchester City.

They have already signed two players from Jesse Marsch’s former club Salzburg, in the shape of Rasmus Kristensen and Brenden Aaronson, and could yet bag a third.

Camara has been excused from Salzburg’s training camp to sort out his future and he wants a move to the Premier League.

Leeds are claimed to have been in direct contact with his representatives as they eye potentially taking him to Elland Road.

The Whites are not the only Premier League side keen though as Brighton are also admirers of the midfielder.

It is suggested that the 22-year-old would cost between £17m and £25m to take from the Austrian side.

Camara, a Mali international, joined Salzburg in 2018 and spent time at their sister club Liefering before making the breakthrough.