Manchester United have reached an agreement over a fee with Feyenoord for the potential signing of Tyrell Malacia, who looked set to join Lyon.

The Premier League giants are close to getting a deal done to sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona and are now moving on to other targets.

Erik ten Hag has been a big admirer of Malacia since he was at Ajax and Manchester United have moved to land another one of their new manager’s targets.

Lyon believed that they had a deal in place with Feyenoord, but it has been claimed Manchester United have now well and truly hijacked the deal.

According to Dutch magazine Voetbal International, an agreement has been sorted out between Manchester United and Feyenoord for Malacia’s move.

Feyenoord are prepared to sell for a guaranteed fee of €15m and it seems Manchester United have met their asking price.

The move now rests on Malacia, who has to consider between joining Manchester United and Lyon.

The French giants have been putting in the legwork for the Netherlands international for several weeks.

But it seems Manchester United have stolen a march on them and will now look to convince the left-back to move to Old Trafford.