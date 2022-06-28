Manchester United are in talks with Feyenoord in an attempt to hijack Tyrell Malacia’s move to Lyon this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 22-year-old left-back has been admired by Erik ten Hag since he was at Ajax and he is keen to take him to Old Trafford this summer.

However, Lyon have done all the hard work required to sign the left-back from Feyenoord this summer.

There are claims that an agreement is in place between Lyon and Feyenoord for Malacia, but Manchester United have now made their presence felt in the saga.

And it has been claimed that they are now actively trying to hijack the deal and take the left-back to the north west of England.

With a deal to sign Frenkie de Jong getting close to completion, the club have now turned their attention toward other targets and they want Malacia.

Manchester United are now in active talks with Feyenoord to sign the Netherlands international this summer.

Malacia has the same agents as De Jong and that has helped Manchester United to keep tabs on the player.

They are pushing for an agreement with Feyenoord prepared to sell the defender if they receive a guaranteed fee of €15m.