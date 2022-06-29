Clement Lenglet is joining Tottenham Hotspur on a loan deal from Barcelona, with the switch agreed.

Tottenham want to strengthen their central defensive options and have been assessing a number of potential signings, including Barcelona man Lenglet.

The Catalan giants want to offload the centre-back and had originally been looking to sell him this summer.

They have been forced to settle for a loan though and, according to Sky Italia, the deal has been done.

Lenglet will complete a loan switch to north London to give boss Antonio Conte another option in the centre of defence.

Tottenham have the added pressure of Champions League football to cope with next season and Conte is determined not to be left short of options in his squad.

He is landing Lenglet and Tottenham are also avoiding a potentially expensive permanent purchase in the process.

Spurs fans will be hoping that Lenglet, who joined Barcelona from Sevilla, can have an equally good impact as that made by Cristian Romero last term.