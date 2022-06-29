Hull City are set to miss out on the signing of free agent Jean Michael Seri this summer, according to Hull Live.

Seri left Fulham this summer and is available on a free transfer, with the Tigers showing interest in snapping up the midfielder.

As recently as last week Hull owner Acun Ilicali was suggesting that Seri would become a prominent member of the Tigers’ squad next season should he sign.

The owner took the onus of convincing the Ivory Coast star to join Hull and met with him in Istanbul to tell him his plans.

However, it has now transpired that Seri will not become a Hull player for the upcoming season and the Tigers have missed out on one of their targets.

The midfielder took the decision to not join Hull after having a discussion with his family and it is a blow to the Tigers as Ilicali himself was involved in the negotiations to bring him to the MKM Stadium.

Seri played 33 games in the Championship last season with Fulham and helped the Cottagers in their promotion bid.

Ilicali also laid out plans as to how Seri could help the Tigers achieve promotion but the midfielder has decided not to join manager Shota Arveladze’s side.