Leeds United are interested in Nantes star Moses Simon, but he already has an agreement with a Ligue 1 club.

Simon enjoyed his best season in terms of goal contributions last term in his time in Ligue 1 and helped his side finish in the top half.

In 30 Ligue 1 matches, the forward scored six times and provided eight assists and his impressive displays have earned him admirers.

The forward has a contract until the summer of 2024 with the French club, but he could be on the move this summer.

Leeds are following the Nigerian star and may make a move for him, but they will already be playing catch-up, according to French radio station RMC.

Nantes’ fellow Ligue 1 club Nice are also interested in Simon and the forward has an agreement with the French club, making the Whites’ task difficult.

Apart from Leeds, Simon has also been linked with fellow Premier League sides in Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United.

The Whites have added to their midfield and defensive departments this summer, but they are yet to sign an attacker.

They will soon need to replace Raphinha, who is expected to be sold.