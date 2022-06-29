Manchester United target Christian Eriksen still has several factors to consider ahead of making a transfer decision, according to the Guardian.

The 30-year-old midfielder played the second half of last season at Brentford on a short-term contract following recovering from a heart condition.

Brentford have offered him a contract to stay at the club, but the Dane has several other options on his table, including a lucrative contract from Manchester United.

He was previously reluctant to leave London but that is no longer the case, which has given Manchester United the confidence that they can sign him on a free transfer this summer.

But it has been claimed that Eriksen still has other factors to consider before he can make a decision over his future.

The midfielder is grateful towards Brentford and Thomas Frank for helping him return to football last season.

He is also a regular at Brentford while at Manchester United he would have to compete for a place in the team with Bruno Fernandes.

Manchester United have had a growing belief that Eriksen is likely to move to Old Trafford this summer.

But it seems the player is yet to make up his mind as he assesses all the options in front of him.