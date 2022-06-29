Tottenham Hotspur are hopeful of getting a fee agreed with Everton for Richarlison within the next 24 hours, according to football.london, to beat the financial fair play deadline.

The Lilywhites have been locked in negotiations with the Toffees over the structure of a deal which would take the Brazilian to north London.

Frank Lampard’s side have been working hard to remain on the right side of financial fair play rules and if an agreement is reached before the end of the month then the deal can be put into last year’s accounts.

Once the two clubs provide evidence of an agreement between themselves a deal can be finalised at a later date.

Tottenham do not expect to have any difficulties while negotiating terms with the player after they agree on a fee with Everton.

There is now a growing belief in north London that Richarlison will be able to take part in the club’s pre-season tour.

Tottenham have also been holding an interest in yet another Everton player, Anthony Gordon, though no progress looks to have been made in that direction.

Richarlison played a crucial role in helping Everton survive in the Premier League last season, contributing with ten goals in 30 matches.