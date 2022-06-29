Tottenham Hotspur are putting in the legwork on other centre-back targets as well apart from their pursuit of Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet, according to Sky Sports News.

The north London club are in talks with Barcelona to agree on a deal to sign the French defender on loan for next season.

Tottenham are the most advanced option Lenglet has on his table and the defender has given his nod of approval to Antonio Conte’s side.

Spurs have also managed to convince Barcelona to agree to a loan despite them initially wanting to sell the Frenchman in the ongoing transfer window.

But it has been claimed that Tottenham are also carrying out work on other centre-back targets as well.

Lenglet is being pursued but Conte wants to add more options to his backline ahead of next season.

Tottenham are working on potential deals for other left-sided centre-backs as well in the ongoing window.

One of the defenders Spurs are still considering signing is Villarreal defender Pau Torres this summer.

The Spaniard has been on their radar for a while and Lenglet’s potential arrival has not stopped Tottenham from pursuing the Villarreal star.