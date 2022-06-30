Aston Villa are not interested in signing Leeds United linked midfielder Otavio and have not made an offer to FC Porto, it has been claimed in Portugal.

The 27-year-old midfielder’s future at Porto has come under the scanner due to interest from clubs in the Premier League this summer.

Leeds are amongst the sides who have been linked with an interest in the player and it has been suggested that the Elland Road club failed with a bid this summer.

It was claimed on Thursday that Aston Villa are also in the race and are preparing to go in with a bid for Otavio.

However, according to Portuguese broadcaster SIC Noticias, Aston Villa have shown no interest in signing Otavio in the ongoing transfer window.

It has been suggested that Porto have no offer on their table from the Midlands club for the 27-year-old midfielder and one is not expected to arrive.

Aston Villa are looking to bring in more reinforcements this summer, but Otavio does not appear to be on their radar.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds’ interest in the midfielder is more concrete with the club expected to lose Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips in the coming days.