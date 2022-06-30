Chelsea failed with an attempt to hijack Richarlison’s move to Tottenham Hotspur before Spurs reached an agreement for him with Everton, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Richarlison has been a key player for Everton in recent seasons but they have decided to sell him this summer to raise funds to reinvest in player recruitment.

The Toffees are dealing with financial issues and they were forced to accept a deal with Spurs that is worth £60m, including bonus payments, for the Brazilian.

However, Richarlison was no short of suitors this summer as in addition to Tottenham, another Premier League club in the shape of Chelsea were keen on him.

The Blues have seen Romelu Lukaku return to Inter on loan and boss Thomas Tuchel is looking to fill the vacant spot left in his attack owing to the Belgian’s exit.

And Chelsea made an effort to beat Tottenham to Richarlison’s services but failed.

Tottenham and Everton reached an agreement for the Brazil international this morning and Chelsea missed out on taking him to Stamford Bridge.

Everton will now look to use the funds from Richarlison’s sale to bolster their own squad while it remains to be seen whether Chelsea will turn their attention towards alternative attacking targets.