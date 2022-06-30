Chelsea will hold talks with Deco, Raphinha’s agent, as they seek to get an answer on personal terms with Barcelona still chasing the winger this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues have an agreement in place with Leeds to sign Raphinha and have offered a lucrative contract to the player worth €6m per season.

Chelsea seemed to be the favourites to sign the winger until Thursday afternoon and looked to have beaten Arsenal to his signature.

However, Barcelona came roaring back into the race after going on a bit of slumber since agreeing on personal terms with the player several months ago.

It has been claimed that Chelsea want an answer from Raphinha’s camp soon and are scheduled to hold talks with Deco today.

The former Chelsea midfielder represents Raphinha and has been trying to take his client to Barcelona this summer.

The Blues are keen to get their hands on the player and want Deco to provide a clear answer to their contract offer soon.

Raphinha has continued to prefer a move to Barcelona and has asked his agent to listen to the Catalan giants.

It remains to be seen whether Barcelona can match the financial offer that Chelsea have put forward to Leeds.