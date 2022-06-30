Everton’s swoop to sign Harry Winks from Tottenham Hotspur is in the balance, according to the Daily Express.

Toffees boss Frank Lampard is keen on Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Winks, who is surplus to requirements in north London under Antonio Conte.

Everton are set to do business with Tottenham in the coming days as they are selling Richarlison to the capital club.

Winks is not forming part of the deal though and it is suggested Everton’s swoop to sign him is in the balance.

It remains to be seen whether Everton will be able to get a deal for Winks over the line, and it has been claimed that Spurs want a permanent sale, while the Toffees favour a loan.

Winks made 19 appearances for Tottenham in the Premier League over the course of last term, but only completed the full 90 minutes on six occasions.

A switch to Goodison Park could hand the midfielder more regular game time.

Winks has made a total of over 200 appearances for Tottenham and has a further two years left on his deal in north London.