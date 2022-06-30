Feyenoord are interested in getting their hands on Manchester United winger Tahith Chong in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The Dutch club have an agreement in place to sell Tyrell Malacia to Manchester United this summer with the player also keen on the move.

The Rotterdam club now have their eyes on taking a player from Manchester United ahead of the new season.

Feyenoord want to add more creativity to their squad and according to Dutch outlet 1908.nl, they have an interest in signing Chong from the Red Devils.

The 22-year-old winger spent last season on loan at Championship outfit Birmingham City, where he scored twice all campaign.

He is not a big part of Manchester United’s plans and has a year left on his contract with the club.

Chong was previously at the Feyenoord academy before he joined Manchester United in 2016 and the club want him back.

The Dutch club are preparing to hold talks with the player over convincing him to return to Rotterdam this summer.

Given his contract situation, Manchester United may prefer to sell the winger this summer.