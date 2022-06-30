Fulham are the club keenest on Juventus defender Luca Pellegrini, with Monza having cooled their interest due to the Turin side’s asking price.

Pellegrini’s future at the Turin giants is under the scanner as he is heavily linked with leaving the club this summer.

The Bianconeri are closing in on a move for left-back Andrea Cambiaso and are open to letting Pellegrini go in the ongoing window.

Serie A new boys Monza have enquired about him, while he is also wanted at clubs abroad.

West Ham boss David Moyes wants reinforcements at left-back and Pellegrini is a name under consideration.

However, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus want a fee in excess of €10m for Pellegrini and it is Fulham who are the club keenest on him.

Monza see Juventus’ current valuation for Pellegrini as too high, but Juventus are clear on their asking price.

It remains to be seen whether Fulham put in an offer for Pellegrini and how much they are prepared to put on the table.