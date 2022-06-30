Juventus are the only club who are in seriously in pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur linked winger Nicolo Zaniolo at this stage of the transfer window.

Zaniolo has two years left on his contract and Roma are open to cashing in on the player in the ongoing transfer window.

Tottenham football director Fabio Paratici is an admirer of the player and has held talks with his Roma counterpart, Tiago Pinto, over a potential deal to sign him.

AC Milan also have an interest in him but Juventus are the club who are pushing to secure a deal to sign Zaniolo this summer.

According to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, they are currently the only club who are looking to sign the winger at the moment.

Juventus are planning to hold more talks with Roma and the player’s representatives over the next few days to decide on the outlines of a deal.

Roma have been holding out for around €50m but it has been claimed that Juventus have managed to convince them to lower their asking price.

The Rossoneri are now ready to do a deal for around €40m in the form of a loan with an obligation to buy.

Zaniolo is also keen on the move to Juventus and is waiting for the two clubs to work out an agreement.