Arsenal have held talks on the subject of Benfica’s Spanish left-back Alejandro Grimaldo, who has entered the final year of his current contract with the Lisbon giants.

Grimaldo made 47 appearances in all competitions during the 2021/22 season, scoring six goals and laying on nine assists.

Arsenal are in the market for a new left-back amid Kieran Tierney’s ongoing recovery from knee surgery and former Benfica starlet Nuno Tavares failing to convince.

Mikel Arteta preferred other options at left-back in Tierney’s absence last season, with even central midfielder Granit Xhaka fielded in that role.

The Gunners’ search has brought another Benfica player in Grimaldo to their attention, according to Italy-based journalist Ekrem Konur.

Grimaldo has excelled in multiple systems, with former coach Jorge Jesus preferring a three-man defence initially last season and then caretaker Nelson Verissimo switching to a four-man backline.

The Gunners finished last season in the Premier League in fifth place, missing out on the Champions League narrowly to their north London rivals Tottenham towards the end of the campaign.

Benfica, on the other hand, still have a chance of qualifying for the group stage of the Champions League next season as they begin in the third qualifying round under new boss Roger Schmidt.