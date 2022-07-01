Clement Lenglet is making an adjustment to his salary to seal a loan move to Tottenham Hotspur, with Barcelona grateful to the Frenchman.

The defender is poised to complete a loan move to Tottenham in the coming days and will add to Antonio Conte’s options at the back.

Barcelona have been keen for Lenglet to move on, but clear that if a loan was to happen then his entire salary must be taken on by the club signing him.

Tottenham are prepared to do so, but with an adjustment to be accepted by the player, according to Catalan daily Sport, which Lenglet is accepting.

The final details regarding the adjustment are being ironed out, but Lenglet is expected to be announced by Tottenham in the coming days.

Barcelona are grateful to Lenglet for moving on without any issues after being told he was free to leave.

The defender could have refused to move, which would have created an issue for Barcelona, who need to balance the books moving forward.

Spurs boss Conte has told Lenglet that he will receive many minutes of game time in the Premier League and be considered an important part of the Tottenham squad.