Sunderland are looking to land Tottenham Hotspur winger Jack Clarke on a permanent deal and are in talks with Spurs, according to the Daily Mail.

The 21-year-old joined the Black Cats on loan in January and played a role in helping them earn promotion back to the Championship.

Now as Alex Neil’s side prepare for life in the Championship, they are looking at bringing Clarke back and on a permanent basis.

Sunderland were pleased with what they saw from the former Leeds United winger last term and want to be able to call upon him once again.

They are holding talks with Tottenham to find an agreement on a permanent move to bring Clarke back to the Stadium of Light this summer.

Clarke appears to have little chance of forcing his way into Antonio Conte’s plans in north London if he remains at Tottenham.

And the 21-year-old may be open to permanently departing Tottenham to head back to Sunderland, where he could play on a regular basis.

In total he made 20 appearances for Sunderland during his loan spell, scoring once and providing four assists.