 

Steve Cooper has set about strengthening his Forest squad ahead of a campaign of Premier League football and wanted a full-back in through the door.

 

Nottingham Forest were keen on Djed Spence following his successful loan spell and then looked at signing Neco Williams from Liverpool, only to see a bid rejected.

 

 

They have now turned to France and have a deal in place with Troyes for Biancone.

 

The full-back will undergo his medical checks on Saturday and then put pen to paper to a contract with the Tricky Trees.

 

 

It is unclear how much Nottingham Forest are splashing out to take Biancone to the City Ground.

 

The 22-year-old only made the move to Troyes last summer, joining from Monaco, and signed a long term deal running until the summer of 2026.

 

 

He clocked 33 appearances for the club in Ligue 1 last term and is capable of operating as a right-back, left-back or centre-back, offering Forest versatility.

 