Steve Cooper has set about strengthening his Forest squad ahead of a campaign of Premier League football and wanted a full-back in through the door.
Nottingham Forest were keen on Djed Spence following his successful loan spell and then looked at signing Neco Williams from Liverpool, only to see a bid rejected.
They have now turned to France and have a deal in place with Troyes for Biancone.
The full-back will undergo his medical checks on Saturday and then put pen to paper to a contract with the Tricky Trees.
It is unclear how much Nottingham Forest are splashing out to take Biancone to the City Ground.
The 22-year-old only made the move to Troyes last summer, joining from Monaco, and signed a long term deal running until the summer of 2026.
He clocked 33 appearances for the club in Ligue 1 last term and is capable of operating as a right-back, left-back or centre-back, offering Forest versatility.