Nottingham Forest have agreed a deal with French side Troyes for defender Giulian Biancone and are set to snap him up, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Steve Cooper has set about strengthening his Forest squad ahead of a campaign of Premier League football and wanted a full-back in through the door.

Nottingham Forest were keen on Djed Spence following his successful loan spell and then looked at signing Neco Williams from Liverpool, only to see a bid rejected.

They have now turned to France and have a deal in place with Troyes for Biancone.

The full-back will undergo his medical checks on Saturday and then put pen to paper to a contract with the Tricky Trees.

It is unclear how much Nottingham Forest are splashing out to take Biancone to the City Ground.

The 22-year-old only made the move to Troyes last summer, joining from Monaco, and signed a long term deal running until the summer of 2026.

He clocked 33 appearances for the club in Ligue 1 last term and is capable of operating as a right-back, left-back or centre-back, offering Forest versatility.