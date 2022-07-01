Saido Berahino has interest from a number of clubs following his departure from Sheffield Wednesday, according to the BBC.

The 28-year-old featured in 29 of the Owls’ 46 League One games last season, scoring eight goals and setting up four more for his team-mates.

However, Sheffield Wednesday decided against renewing his contract at the end of the season and he has left Hillsborough.

That means that Berahino is now a free agent and is looking for a new club next season.

And the striker is not short of suitors, with a number of clubs showing an interest in snapping him up.

It remains to be seen where the 28-year-old will end up next season and whether he will be playing against Sheffield Wednesday in League One.

He grabbed a hat-trick for the Owls in a win over Cambridge United on December and scored on the final matchday of the campaign against Portsmouth.

Berahino was also involved in both legs of Sheffield Wednesday’s playoff semi-final loss against Sunderland.