The 28-year-old featured in 29 of the Owls’ 46 League One games last season, scoring eight goals and setting up four more for his team-mates.
However, Sheffield Wednesday decided against renewing his contract at the end of the season and he has left Hillsborough.
That means that Berahino is now a free agent and is looking for a new club next season.
And the striker is not short of suitors, with a number of clubs showing an interest in snapping him up.
It remains to be seen where the 28-year-old will end up next season and whether he will be playing against Sheffield Wednesday in League One.
He grabbed a hat-trick for the Owls in a win over Cambridge United on December and scored on the final matchday of the campaign against Portsmouth.
Berahino was also involved in both legs of Sheffield Wednesday’s playoff semi-final loss against Sunderland.