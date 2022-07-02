Chelsea are keeping an eye on Frenkie de Jong and could make a move for the Dutch international if his move to Manchester United falls through, according to the Guardian.

Manchester United are close to securing a move for the 25-year-old after agreeing a €65m fee plus add-ons with Catalan giants Barcelona.

The Red Devils must push an agreement with De Jong on personal terms over the line and the midfielder is prepared to make the switch.

De Jong wants to play in the Champions League, which will not be possible next term at Manchester United, though Erik ten Hag has told him the Red Devils’ absence from the competition is only temporary.

Chelsea, on the other hand, can offer that to the former Ajax man, and they are keeping close tabs on De Jong’s potential move.

If Manchester United cannot get the capture of De Jong over the line then Chelsea stand ready to swoop in.

The Blues also want Raphinha from Leeds United, but at present he prefers a switch to Barcelona.

Chelsea are also on the lookout to strengthen their defence ahead of the new season with Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt being linked with a move to the club.