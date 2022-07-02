Crystal Palace are in pole position to snap up Swansea City midfielder Flynn Downes, who is also of interest to Wolves, according to talkSPORT.

Patrick Vieira wants to add to his squad this summer and the Eagles are set to sign midfielder Cheick Doucoure from French side Lens.

The Palace boss wants another midfielder though and is an admirer of Swansea star Downes, who has been linked with a host of clubs, including the Eagles’ Premier League rivals Wolves.

Crystal Palace look well placed to now see off competition for Downes as they are in pole position in the transfer chase.

Swansea want to make additions of their own this summer and are looking at selling Downes in order to bring money in.

The 23-year-old caught the eye with his performances for Swansea in the Championship last season, but the Welsh giants could cash in a man they only signed last summer.

Downes cost the Swans a fee in the region of £1.5m to sign from Ipswich Town.

The defensively minded midfielder came through the youth ranks at Portman Road and made 37 appearances in the Championship for Swansea last term, scoring once and providing two assists.