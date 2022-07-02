Manchester United are aiming to finalise deals to sign the Dutch duo of Tyrell Malacia and Frenkie de Jong before they fly out for their pre-season tour on Friday, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The Premier League giants have not signed a new player in June for the first time in 2010 and are still waiting to confirm their first incoming business with just a week left before their pre-season tour of Asia and Australia.

But Manchester United expecting a flurry of activity over the next week as they look to add to their squad under new manager Erik ten Hag.

They have agreements are in place to sign the Dutch duo of Malacia and De Jong, with Feyenoord and Barcelona, respectively.

And it has been claimed that their plan is to secure their signatures before they fly out for Bangkok next Friday for their pre-season tour.

They have agreed on an initial fee with Barcelona for De Jong and negotiations are now centred on the payment structure and personal terms.

A deal is in place for Malacia after issues regarding his representation were resolved towards the end of the week.

Manchester United are hopeful both players will be on the flight to Bangkok on Friday.

They have also tabled a €43m bid for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez and are currently the favourites to sign him ahead of Arsenal.