Rangers starlet Jack McConnell is looking to leave Ibrox and has his eyes set on a switch outside Scotland, according to The Athletic.

McConnell was the first choice goalkeeper for Rangers’ Under-18s side last term and was also in the club’s squad for the UEFA Youth League.

The teenager has now decided that he wants to head away from Rangers and is on the lookout for a club to join.

McConnell is keen to head outside Scotland for the next step in his career as he looks to kick on with his development.

Losing the 18-year-old would reduce Rangers’ goalkeeping options and it remains to be seen where McConnell will be playing his football next term.

He was in goal in the Scottish FA Youth Cup final at the end of April and helped Rangers to record a 2-1 win over Hearts at Hampden Park.

McConnell’s immediate future now looks to be away from Ibrox though.

Rangers currently have Allan McGregor, Jon McLaughlin, Kieran Wright and Robby McCrorie as first team goalkeepers, though McCrorie is also expected to leave.