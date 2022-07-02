Schalke sporting director Rouven Schroder has stressed that his side remain open to selling Malick Thiaw, who has been linked with Scottish champions Celtic, if made an acceptable proposal.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is looking to strengthen over the course of the summer transfer window and the Bhoys have Champions League football to look forward to next term.

The Glasgow giants are amongst a host of clubs, including AC Milan, Torino and Bologna, who have been linked with an interest in Thiaw.

Schalke stand ready to cash in, even if Schroder insists that the club are well aware of the 20-year-old’s qualities and would be happy to keep him.

Schroder insists that Schalke are not desperate to sell, but will consider proposals and he is not surprised that Thiaw is attracting eyeballs.

“We have always said that we will deal with offers that come in. If the overall theme fits, we’ll also think about it”, Schroder was quoted as saying by German daily WAZ.

“Malick is here and I think he suits us very well in the Bundesliga.

“Nevertheless, he is of course in demand because of the Under-21s and his performances.”

It is suggested that Schalke are looking for a fee in the region of €10m in order to sanction the defender’s exit this summer.