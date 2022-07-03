Fulham do not want to go above €10m for Juventus defender Luca Pellegrini, but talks are taking place between the two teams.

Juventus are prepared to let the left-back move on this summer, but their asking price is proving to be problematic.

Monza made an approach for Pellegrini, but are not prepared to meet Juventus’ price, while West Ham United have also been linked with him.

Fulham are the side trying to make a deal happen at present, however they are not prepared to go above €10m, according to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset.

Juventus are clear that the Cottagers must offer €12m to get their man.

Talks are taking place between the two sides and they will try to find common ground to allow Pellegrini to go to Craven Cottage.

Pellegrini, 23, made 18 appearances in Serie A for Juventus over the course of last season.

The defender played in Juventus’ last 16 Champions League clash against Villarreal as the Italians exited the competition.