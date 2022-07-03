West Ham United have lodged an offer with Lille for midfielder Amadou Onana, according to Sky Sports News, but it has been turned down.

The Hammers are working to add to David Moyes’ options this summer, with an eye on another season involving European football and also the long term future.

And their eyes have been drawn to France and Lille’s 20-year-old midfielder Onana.

The Premier League side have sent over a bid to Lille, set at €23m, but it has been turned down by the French club.

Lille are not keen to part ways with the promising talent, especially so early into his career.

They also only landed Onana last summer, from German side Hamburg on a five-year contract.

West Ham are now considering what to do as they are still keen on signing the midfielder during this month’s transfer window.

Moyes’ side could decide to slap in an improved offer for Onana in the hope that it will convince Lille to come to the negotiating table.