Ayoze Perez could leave Leicester City this summer and La Liga side Real Betis have taken stock of his situation at the Midlands club.

Perez’s long-term future at the King Power stadium is under the scanner as he is in the final year of his contract at the club.

The Spaniard joined the Foxes in the summer of 2019 from Newcastle United and was only a bit-part player under Brendan Rodgers last season.

Perez was limited to just six Premier League starts for Leicester last term and he could push to leave the club this summer.

And according to Spanish outlet ABC, Perez could be handed a way out of Leicester by a club from his homeland in the shape of Betis.

The Spanish side’s sporting director Antonio Cordon is scouring the market for bargain signings and Perez has popped up on his radar.

Betis are keeping tabs on the 28-year-old’s situation at Leicester as he has only a season left on his current deal at the club and is not one of their key players.

It remains to be seen whether Los Verdiblancos act upon their interest and pounce on Perez, if he is made available for a move.