Leeds United are still maintaining an interest in Club Brugge star Charles De Ketelaere despite exploring deals for other targets, according to The Athletic.

The Whites are likely to see star winger Raphinha leave Elland Road this summer as he has attracted strong interest from both domestic and foreign quarters.

Raphinha is keen to move to Spanish giants Barcelona, who have been looking to snap him up for some time, while Premier League outfits in the shape of Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle United are also interested in him.

Leeds have started negotiations with FC Zurich for their forward Wilfried Gnonto, while they are closing on a swoop for Feyenoord winger Luis Sinisterra.

Club Brugge star De Ketelaere, 21, is another player Leeds have had on their transfer radar in the ongoing window, but he is also wanted by AC Milan and Leicester City.

However, even though Leeds are working on deals for several targets, they are still maintaining a strong interest in acquiring the services of the Belgian.

A new forward is a priority for Leeds boss Jesse Marsh and De Ketelaere remains one of the options firmly on their radar, along with other names.

But AC Milan can offer Champions League football to the Club Brugge man next season, which could be big factor in him choosing his next club, while Leeds and Leicester do not have European football on the agenda for next term.