Rangers are not actively pursuing the signature of Everton striker Ellis Simms, according to the Rangers Review, despite talk they are look to snap him up.

The Everton man has been linked with a move away from Goodison Park on the back of his good displays north of the border last term.

Simms, who was on loan at Hearts during the second half of last season, impressed in Scotland with his performances during his short stint.

He finished the season with 21 appearances overall, scoring seven goals and setting up one more for his team-mates.

Simms’ performances did not go unnoticed, with Scottish giants Rangers claimed to be showing interest in securing his services.

However, talk that Rangers are looking to land Simms is wide of the mark.

Hearts are keen on reuniting him with manager Robbie Neilson next season after reaping the benefits of signing him last season.

Simms, a product of Everton’s youth academy, has a contract that runs until the summer of 2024 and it remains to be seen what Frank Lampard’s plans for him are.