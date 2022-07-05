Leeds United may still explore potential transfer options for a right-sided winger in the ongoing transfer window despite closing in on a deal for Luis Sinisterra from Feyenoord, according to the Daily Express.

The Whites have turned to the Eredivisie in search of a creative spark after accepting the loss of their leading scorer, Raphinha, from the previous season in the face of interest from Arsenal, Chelsea, and Barcelona.

The Whites have targeted Feyenoord’s Sinisterra, who made 49 appearances in all competitions for the Dutch outfit in the 2021/22 season, scoring 23 goals and laying on 14 assists.

And it has been claimed that personal terms have been agreed between the 23-year-old and the Yorkshire club.

It has been suggested that Jesse Marsch’s side may well pursue a right-sided winger as Sinisterra prefers to play from the left.

In that case PSV Eindhoven’s Cody Gakpo and Sassulo’s Hamed Traore are the two of names Leeds have been heavily linked with in the ongoing transfer window.

Sinisterra’s transfer fee is anticipated to be in the region of £22m including potential add-ons, which would break Feyenoord’s record sale set by Dirk Kuyt’s 2006 move from Liverpool.

It is still uncertain whether the Whites will keep looking for other wide-attacking targets if they succeed in acquiring Sinisterra.