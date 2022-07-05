Leicester City are considering a move for West Ham-linked midfielder Orkun Kokcu from Feyenoord, according to The Athletic.

The 21-year-old Turkey international has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League for a while with several clubs believed to be interested in him.

He was rumoured to be on Leicester’s radar in January but he stayed on at Feyenoord for the second half of last season.

But a move could become a reality this summer as Leicester are interested in getting their hands on Kokcu in the ongoing transfer window.

He has three years left on his contract at Feyenoord but the midfielder wants to play in the Premier League soon.

Leicester are seriously considering taking him away from the Rotterdam club in the summer transfer window.

He would be open to a move to England and his departure could also help Feyenoord with their financial situation.

The Foxes have not made an offer and they are yet to finalise whether to pursue his signature.

But a move for him could also spark offers from other Premier League clubs as well as West Ham also retain an interest in the Turkish midfielder.