Newcastle United are not optimistic about their chances of landing the services of Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen and are looking at alternative options, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Magpies’ top attacking target this summer was Hugo Ekitike but a deal for him is dead as they failed to reach an agreement with the player’s entourage or convince the hitman himself.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe still wants to add two new attacking players to his squad in the ongoing window and Bayer Leverkusen star Diaby is on their radar.

The Tyneside giants have extensively scouted Diaby and want to bring him to St James’ Park, but are unwilling to match Bayer Leverkusen’s £60m valuation of the player.

Bayer Leverkusen are tipped to not lower their demands for Diaby unless the player pushes for an exit, which at present is something he is unlikely to do.

And Newcastle are pessimistic about their chances of getting a deal over the line for Diaby and have started looking at alternative options.

Howe’s side are yet to completely give up on their hopes of signing the France international but they are in the process of identifying alternative options.

But Newcastle have already completed three permanent signings this summer and are willing to take their time before making fresh moves in the transfer market.