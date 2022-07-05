Nottingham Forest are pushing hard to secure the services of Bayern Munich star Omar Richards, but have not managed to reach an agreement to snap him up.

Richards signed for Bayern Munich last summer but he only served as a backup left-back for the German club behind first-choice Alphonso Davies.

The England-born left-back made just five starts in the Bundesliga last term and he could return to the country of his birth this summer.

Nottingham Forest are interested in taking on the left-back for next season and now they have stepped up their efforts.

They are working hard to make the move a reality but as of now there is no agreement, according to Sky Deutschland.

Nottingham Forest and Bayern Munich remain in contact and the German champions are ready to sell the left-back this summer.

He is expected to cost in the region of €10m to €12m, but in addition to their being no agreement, Richards’ yes has still not been obtained.

Nottingham Forest are planning further talks as they continue in their pursuit of Richards and it remains to be seen if they are successful.