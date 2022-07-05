Sheffield Wednesday remain keen on a move for Harlee Dean despite his side Birmingham City undergoing a managerial change with the appointment of John Eustace, according to Yorkshire Live.

Dean spent the latter half of last season at Hillsborough on loan from Championship outfit Birmingham.

Although the centre-back the missed a large chunk of games for the Owls owing to injury, he managed to impress on the pitch and boss Darren Moore remains an admirer of his qualities.

Dean, 30, had fallen out of favour under former Blues boss Lee Bowyer and he was expected to leave St Andrew’s on a free transfer this summer.

However, Birmingham showed Bowyer the exit door last week, replacing him with Eustace, which has further increased the uncertainty over Dean’s future.

But Sheffield Wednesday still have Dean firmly on their transfer radar, despite that fact that whether he has a role to play under Eustace remains unclear.

Owls boss Moore wants one more centre-back in the ongoing window as he looks to build a squad capable of pushing for automatic promotion next term and Dean is one of his top targets.

The 30-year-old is in the final year of his contract at Birmingham and it remains to be seen whether Sheffield Wednesday will push to snare him away.