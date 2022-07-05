Southampton are close to snapping up Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo, according to talkSPORT.

Aribo has rejected the idea of signing a new contract at Rangers and is into the final 12 months of his deal at Ibrox.

The midfielder is now on the way out of Ibrox and it has been suggested a move could even go through next week as he ends his association with the Scottish giants.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton are keen to snap up Aribo and they are rapidly closing in on securing his signature.

The Saints believe Aribo can cut the mustard in the Premier League and are set to beat off competition from other clubs to land him.

Rangers tempted Aribo north of the border from Charlton Athletic in 2019, with then boss Steven Gerrard playing a key role in taking him to Ibrox.

He helped the Gers to end their title drought and also played a role as they reached the final of the Europa League last term.

Aribo scored Rangers’ goal in the Europa League final against Eintracht Frankfurt in Seville.