Tottenham Hotspur are keeping an eye on Red Bull Salzburg’s Benjamin Sesko, but are not plotting a move for him in the ongoing transfer window, according to Daily Express.

Sesko joined Red Bull Salzburg in 2019 on three-year deal and immediately after joining was loaned out to Salzburg’s feeder side FC Liefering, where he scored 21 goals in 29 outings.

The 19-year-old scored ten goals, providing one assist in his 36 appearances for the Austrian champions last season.

His impressive performances have piqued the interest of several clubs across Europe, including Antonio Conte’s Tottenham.

It has been claimed that the Lilywhites are closely monitoring the progress of the Slovenian teenager, but a deal this summer seems unlikely to happen.

It has emerged that AC Milan director Paolo Maldini recently met the forward’s agent Elvis Basanovic to explore a prospective deal.

The Slovenia international has been labelled the “next Erling Haaland” in Austria and is one of the most highly rated players in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Tottenham recently signed Richarlison from Everton, and Conte’s side are still in the market to strengthen their squad.