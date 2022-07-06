Fulham are pressing the accelerator in their pursuit of West Ham United defender Issa Diop, but do not yet have an agreement with the Hammers.

The Craven Cottage outfit want to reinforce their defensive options ahead of their return to the Premier League and have zeroed in on West Ham’s Diop.

Diop has been linked with a move away from West Ham this summer and the club are prepared to let him leave for the right price.

West Ham have turned down an offer from Fulham of €12m, but according to French outlet Foot Mercato, they have gone back with a new proposal of €15m.

There is no agreement between the two clubs as bonus payments have yet to be thrashed out.

Fulham are though pressing the accelerator as they look to wrap up a swoop for Diop.

The centre-back has been chased by Lyon this summer, but Fulham look to be in pole position to secure his services for the forthcoming campaign.

Diop made just 12 appearances in the Premier League for West Ham over the course of last term, with David Moyes consistently preferring other options.