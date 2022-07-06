PSV Eindhoven star Cody Gakpo has admitted that Leeds United were in contact with his camp, but ultimately it led to nothing.

Gakpo had his best season in terms of numbers in the last campaign as he scored 21 goals and provided 15 assists in all competitions, drawing interest from several clubs in the process.

Leeds have been linked with holding an interest in Gakpo this summer as they look to strengthen the squad for Jesse Marsch.

Gakpo revealed that what he is looking for in a club is a team that will allow him to make forward progress and also offer him the best chance of making it in the Dutch squad for the winter World Cup.

“What a club has to offer, my chances for the World Cup and where I can develop best”, Gakpo said to ESPN Netherlands when asked about what he is looking for in a club.

“That’s the most important thing.”

Gakpo confirmed that Leeds contacted his agent, but there were no further developments as regards to a move for the Dutch star to Elland Road.

“Leeds United did contact my agent, but nothing really came out of that”, Gakpo added.

Gakpo could be on the move this summer but with Leeds’ contact with his camp leading to nothing, it seems unlikely that he will do so to Elland Road.