Crystal Palace are hopeful of securing a deal to sign Everton target Morgan Gibbs-White this summer, according to talkSPORT.

He spent last season on loan at Sheffield United in the Championship, impressing, and has two years left on his contract at Wolves.

The Molineux club are open to selling him for the right price, though they had been hoping to convince him to stay put and play under Bruno Lage.

Everton boss Frank Lampard is an admirer and has been claimed to wait Gibbs-White, while Nottingham Forest are also alive to his talent.

But it has been claimed Crystal Palace are the ones who are confident of doing a deal to sign the attacking midfielder this summer.

With Conor Gallagher back at Chelsea, Crystal Palace have been in the market to bring in a creative spark ahead of next season.

And they believe Gibbs-White has the ability to replace Gallagher in Patrick Vieira’s team.

The Eagles are pushing to agree on a deal with Wolves to take the midfielder to Selhurst Park this summer.

Gibbs-White is keen to play in the Premier League again after spending last season in the Championship.