AC Milan do not want to meet Club Brugge’s asking price for Leeds United target Charles De Ketelaere and the player is batting for a move to the Rossoneri, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

The 21-year-old Belgian is expected to leave Club Brugge in the ongoing transfer window and Leeds are interested in taking him to England.

The Whites are claimed to have offered around €30m for De Ketelaere, which has put them ahead of AC Milan in the hunt for the player.

However, De Ketelaere has made it clear that he prefers a move to AC Milan, who can offer him Champions League football.

But it has been claimed that the Rossoneri are not prepared to fork out the €35m that Club Brugge want from the midfielder’s departure.

AC Milan want the Belgian but have made it clear that they will not pay more than €25m for De Ketelaere.

The midfielder wants to join the Rossoneri and is now pushing Club Brugge to agree a deal with AC Milan for his services.

The Belgian giants are aware that they would get more money from his departure of De Ketelaere agrees to join Leeds.

But the midfielder is now trying to convince his club to do a deal with AC Milan for less money.