Newcastle United and Manchester United have put Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo on their list of targets, but Sevilla and Napoli are now pushing for the player.

Todibo is on the books at French side Nice, who he joined from Barcelona in the 2021 January transfer window on an initial €8.5m deal.

The 22-year-old has been hailed for his displays at Nice and played his part last term when playing in 36 of 38 Ligue 1 games, with the side finishing fifth in the league standings.

Todibo could be on the move this summer and, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, both Newcastle and Manchester United have him on their list of targets.

Both Premier League sides are suggested to appreciate Todibo’s profile.

However, Sevilla and Napoli have made concrete moves for the 22-year-old, approaching Nice about signing him.

Nice knocked back both approaches and insisted that they do not want to sell Todibo, but the Ligue 1 outfit could still be tested.

It remains to be seen if Nice, who have Todibo under contract until 2026, could turn down a substantial bid from the Premier League for his services.