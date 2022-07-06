West Ham United remain keen on Blackburn Rovers attacker Ben Brereton Diaz, according to the Guardian.

David Moyes is picking up his transfer efforts as he looks to bolster his West Ham squad in the coming weeks and options in the final third is on his agenda.

The Hammers want to snap up free agent Jesse Lingard, but he has interest from elsewhere and the club may not be willing to meet his wage demands.

They are also still admirers of Blackburn hitman Brereton Diaz, who shone in the Championship last term.

He hit the back of the net 22 times in the Championship for the Ewood Park outfit as they chased promotion to the Premier League.

West Ham could look to tempt him to the London Stadium this summer, but Blackburn would demand a substantial fee for his services.

Brereton Diaz missed a chunk of action near the end of last term through injury, something which damaged Blackburn’s promotion push.

He scored on the final matchday and it remains to be seen if that ends up being his final goal for Blackburn.