Aston Villa target Konrad Laimer is pushing to secure a move away from RB Leipzig to join Bayern Munich and is prepared to wait one more year to see out his contract and leave for the Bavarians if needed.

Laimer has been one of Leipzig’s key players in recent seasons, but his future at the club is under the scanner this summer.

The midfielder has only one year left on his current deal at the Red Bull Arena and has attracted interest from German champions Bayern Munich, while earlier this week it was claimed Aston Villa are keen to take him to the Premier League.

Bayern Munich have already seen Die Roten Bullen knock back their initial bid for Laimer while the Lions are claimed to be ready to slap in an offer for him.

However, according to German magazine Kicker, Laimer wants to join Bayern Munich and has made it clear to Leipzig that he is keen on joining the Bavarians this summer or the next.

Bayern Munich are ready to wait another year to sign the 25-year-old if they cannot get a deal over the line for him in the ongoing window and he is also willing to run his current contract out to secure a free transfer to the Allianz Arena.

As it stands, Laimer has his heart set to joining the Bavarians, which is a blow to Aston Villa’s hopes of signing him.

Although Aston Villa have bolstered their midfield with Boubacar Kamara, they could still have a vacant spot to fill in the middle of the park with Douglas Luiz linked with an exit.