Monza managing director Adriano Galliani has denied interest in signing Everton and West Ham-linked striker Andrea Belotti at present.

The newly-promoted Serie A outfit have been making a splash in the market this summer and have already signed established Italian top-flight players such as Stefano Sensi, Matteo Pessina and Andrea Ranocchia.

Monza have also been heavily linked with a move for Belotti, who is available on a free transfer after he left Torino following the end of his contract last month.

The forward is a proven performer in Serie A and has been linked with a host of Premier League sides, including Frank Lampard’s Everton and David Moyes’ West Ham.

Both clubs want to add to their attacking options and Belotti is an attractive target – and neither will have to battle Monza for his services at the moment.

Asked about interest from Monza in Belotti, Galliani told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: “No, we haven’t thought about him at the moment.

“We know he is free but we are looking for a starting striker with different technical skills.”

It remains to be seen where Belotti will play his football next season, but the striker is not likely to be short of options when it comes to plotting his next move.