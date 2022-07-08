AC Milan have an understanding with Leeds United target Charles De Ketelaere on a five-year contract.

The Club Brugge attacking midfielder is a man in demand in this summer’s transfer window, with AC Milan and Leeds the most prominent in the chase for his services.

It has been suggested that Leeds are prepared to pay in excess of €30m for the Belgium international, while AC Milan want to secure him for a lower fee.

The Rossoneri though feel boosted by the player’s desire to join them and have been boosted again during talks with De Ketelaere’s agents.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, AC Milan now have an understanding with the Belgian on a five-year contract.

AC Milan will now look to finalise a deal with Club Brugge and wrap up the capture of De Ketelaere.

It remains to be seen how Leeds will respond to the development, with the Whites firm admirers of the Belgian.

De Ketelaere clocked 49 appearances across all competitions for Club Brugge last term, scoring 18 times and providing ten assists.